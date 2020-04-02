|
Passed away peacefully with Nancy and his girls by his side at Oak Terrace, Orillia on Sunday, March 22, 2020 in his 78th year. Allan is survived by his loving wife Nancy Williams (nee Ellett) of 53 years and daughters Lynne Finucan (Sean), Karen Dirstein (Richard), and Laurie Williams (Alexander Kovacs). Proud Papa of Kassidy, Claire, and Russell. Predeceased by sister Ruth Wilson (Scott) and brother Ted Williams. (Terry). Lovingly remembered by Sister-in-law Jane Johnston (Jim), brother-in-law Gordon Ellett and four loving nephews Chris and Brad Ellett and Mark and Matthew Johnston. Pre-deceased by brother in law Ronald Ellett and Dianne Ellett. Allan will be remembered as a gentle man, loving husband and best friend to Nancy. To his daughters (AL's 3 girls) a kind, caring and fun Dad who was loved dearly. We feel that the safety of our family and friends are a priority at present. We look forward to gathering together for a celebration of Allan's life at a later date and continue to hope and pray for our world at this time. A private family memorial service will be held at St. Andrew's/ St. James Cemetery, Orillia. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society or The . Arrangements entrusted to the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia, 705 327-0221. Messages of condolence or donations are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 2, 2020