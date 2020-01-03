|
Passed away peacefully at home, "High on a hill in Medonte". Allan is survived by his wife and best friend of 52 years, Joyce (nee Knox). Loving father of Stanley Judson (Indira) of Uxbridge, ON, and David Allan (Antonina) of Toronto. Proud grampa of Ariel, Anne, James, Evan and Leo. Allan was the son of the late Stanley Sinton and Florence (McCannell) of Craighurst. Allan is predeceased by his brothers Floyd and James and nephew Stanley. He will be fondly remembered by sisters-in-law Barbara, Corinne, Jeanne (Glen), Carol (Roger), and many nieces and nephews. After graduation from Ryerson as a metallurgical technologist in 1961, Allan worked for several years with Atomic Energy of Canada in Chalk River Nuclear Labs. He moved to Toronto in 1966 and joined the research labs of Falconbridge Nickel Mines. He co-authored a patent relating to nickel production technology still in use today. After some health issues, Allan moved back to the Craighurst area in 1977, where he built a new home for his young family. Following the move, Allan operated the family gas station, Sinton's Esso, in "Downtown Craighurst" as he coined it. Allan loved the countryside and the more trees, the better; this led to a successful 12 year sojourn into selling country real-estate. Allan was an avid antique collector, mostly of mechanical gadgets. He loved antique clocks and restored many. He was an active member of St. John's Anglican Church, Craighurst, in various positions over the years. For over 30 years he was the Secretary-Treasurer of the St. John's Anglican Cemetery Board, and led many monument restoration efforts. Allan enjoyed the many outings with his friends in the "Rinky-Dinks" of Horseshoe, he was a member of the Probus Club of Barrie, and an active member of the Huronia Beekeeper Assoc. In retirement, he became more involved with his beekeeping hobby. "You have to love those bees!" He collected many ribbons for his honey, including several "Grand Champion" awards at the Royal Winter Fair. In 2005 he received an award from the Ontario Beekeeper Assoc., for his various contributions. In 2006 he was awarded the Oro-Medonte Citizen of the Year, and remains a respected and much loved member of the community. He will be missed. Friends and family were received at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME 445 St. Vincent Street, Barrie on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service in the Chapel at 11 o'clock. In lieu of flowers (Allan would want them left for the bees!), a memorial donation can be made to St. John's Anglican Cemetery, the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a . Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca "Live well, love long, laugh often."