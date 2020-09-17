Passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Monday, September 14, 2020. Allan Brown in his 94th year loving husband of 68 years to Betty Brown (nee Kneeshaw). Loved father of Gregory (predeceased) his wife Karen Johnson, Scott (Connie) and Kevin (Michelle). Proud poppa of Alison (Cameron) MacDonald, Denise (Mark) Thomson, Julie Brown (Matt Beddows), Tyler, Alex, Ryan, Jeffery and Eric Brown. Cherished great grandfather of Lyla, Claire, Nora. Allan is also survived by his sister Donna (Rino) Stradiotto. Predeceased by his brother Murray (the late Lillian and Una) Brown and sisters Gwen (the late Hap) Lowe and Myrna (the late Robert) Sinclair. Allan will be fondly remembered by his brother and sister in-law Robert and Donna-Marie Kneeshaw, his many nieces, nephews and friends. Allan was proud to say that he was born, raised and lived his entire life on lot 27 Concession 1 of Oro Township (Dalston). Allan will be remembered for his involvement in the Agricultural Community and also his passion for volunteering in his community. Past President of the Ontario Soil and Corp Improvement Association, Past President and Life Member of the Barrie Probus Club and Oro-Medonte Township Citizen of the Year in 1995. Friends and family will be received at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME, 445 St. Vincent St. Barrie (just north of Cundles Rd.) on Thursday from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral service will be held virtually on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 1 o'clock p.m. though the following link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv01OP9TCdLAKuSOVIZupmQ
A private family interment will be held in Dalston Union Cemetery. Memorial donations to Dalston Union Cemetery, First Baptist Church Barrie, Muscular Dystrophy Association (in memory of his son Greg) would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
In accordance to directives put in place by provincial governing bodies and the Public Health Unit there will be a limit on the number of people permitted into Adams Funeral Home at one time. Please note that wearing a facial covering and adhering to physical distancing directives is mandatory. No gathering is permitted in the funeral home parking lot please.