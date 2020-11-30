1/1
Allen George Varty
Varty, Allen George Died peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood at the age of 87. Allen of Nottawasaga Township, beloved husband of the late Ellen (1977), the late Florence (2006) and partner of Evelyn Minduik. Dear brother of John (Jessie), Rose (Kent Murray), the late Helen MacIlroy and the late Muriel Barbour. Allen will also be missed by his step-children Dale Boyle, Debra Littwiller, Dana Lebute, Randy Minduik and Paul Minduik and their families. Allen was a kind man who made friends easily. He was a longtime member of the Manito Shrine. He will be missed. Friends were received at the Emmanuel Presbyterian Church, 3521 County Road 124, Nottawa on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 1 o'clock for the visitation followed by the Funeral Service in the Sanctuary at 2 o'clock. Interment West Church Cemetery. If desired, donations to Emmanuel Presbyterian Church or the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by Allen's family. To register sign Allen's Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 30, 2020.
