Passed peacefully in his 90th year at the I.O.O.F. Seniors Home, Barrie on May 17th, 2020. Beloved husband of Vera Botman-Shrubsole and the late Joan Cavanaugh. Loved father of Daniel, Paul, and John, as well as Marilyn Brown (Brad), Belinda Botman, Darlene Botman, Nicole Klein (Larry). Will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Evan, Ethan, Mark, Matthew, Anne-Marie, Zachary, Eddie, and Andy, as well as Cameron, Whitney, Madison, Nicholas, Andrew, Abby, and many great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his brother Larry (Phyllis). A family service will take place in the Chapel at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley Street, Barrie on Thursday, May 21st, 2020, starting at 11 a.m. followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. Service will be available to the public via livestream. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Parkinson Canada or the I.O.O.F. would be appreciated. Livestream link and online condolences available via www.steckleygooderham.com


Published in Simcoe County News on May 20, 2020.
