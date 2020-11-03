Alvin Gabrielson passed away at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in Orillia on October 27, 2020 at the age of 68 years. Alvin will be missed by his children Jeff (Caroline) and Marcia (Matthew) and grandchildren Ethan, Alex and Allison. Fondly remembered by his sister-in-law Lorraine, niece April (Dan), and nephew Lucas (Sarah). He was predeceased by his parents, Uno and Lily, and brothers Ron and Earl. Alvin was a member of the Coldwater United Church and the Coldwater Lions Club.The family has chosen to celebrate Alvin's life privately at a later date. Memorial donations in Alvin's name may be made to the Coldwater Lions Club, Box 497 Coldwater, ON L0K1E0. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com