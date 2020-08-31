Alvin Gravelle

Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Bay General Hospital with his family by his side on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of the late Lucille Gravelle (nee Dumais). Loving father of Paul, Anne Gamble (Paul) and Mary Ellen Hope (Bryan). Dear friend of Cecile Moreau. Cherished pere of Joseph, Brandon, Nicole and Dylan. Brother of Anita Lamoureux (late Bob) and predeceased by siblings Edna Bingham, Omer, Leonard, Bernard, Earl, Gerard and Philibert. He will be sadly missed by his sister in laws Rita Leclair, Eileen Dumais, and Betty, Averele and Anita Gravelle. Son of the late Albert and Eliza Gravelle. A private visitation was held at the Penetanguishene Funeral Home followed by a funeral mass at St. Ann's Church. Interment followed, St. Ann's Cemetery. If desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to St. Ann's Church would be greatly appreciated.



