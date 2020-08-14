André Routheut passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at Campbell House Hospice in Collingwood at the age of 75. Born in Holland on February 3, 1945, Andreas Goverdinus Petrus was a son of the late Frank and Anna (nee Bastiaanse) Routheut. Andy's love of family was unconditional and enduring; his devotion to his wife Alice was pure and eternal. He will be missed dearly by his children Michelle McIntyre (Rob) and their children Jacob, Skye, and Zoey; Andrea Neil (Marty) and their children Chloe and Ellis; Peter Routheut (Colleen) and their children Ty and Katie; and Christopher Routheut (Sandra Palomino). Andy was the much loved brother of Vicky Smith (late Jim) and Frank Routheut (Stephanie), and was predeceased by his sister Polly. He will be remembered fondly by his nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends of André, Dré, Uncle Andy, Dad, Opie are truly blessed to have had such a wonderful man in their lives. It is often said that a person can count their very best friends on a single hand. Andy would surely be named on a great many hands of those whom he has known. Always dedicated and supportive; genuinely kind and compassionate; selfless and non-judgmental, Andy was one of the finest men that any man could ever hope to be. There will be a celebration of Andy's life at a later date. As your expression of sympathy, donations to the Hospice Georgian Triangle 'Campbell House', where Andy and his family received excellent care and compassion, would be appreciated and may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St. E., Meaford, ON N4L 1B9 to whom arrangements have been entrusted. www.fergusonfuneralhomes.ca