With heavy hearts, we announce that Andreas Nicolaidis lost his battle with cancer on Monday, January 27, 2020. Survived by his loving wife Donna, his six children; Kim (Peter), Michael (Theresa), Peter (Tania), Jason (Kim), Tyler (Tanya) and Katie (Rob). Cherished grandfather to Jordan, Christopher, Jessica, Matthew, Robert, Connor, Megan, Ryan and "pappa's angel" Mackenzie. Great grandfather to Sophia and Olivia. Dear brother of Lily (Tommy Tsikaris) and Mary (the late Peter Karapalidis). Andreas will be dearly missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends; Peggy and Rick Secord, Judy and Rick Dorion, Ann and Alex Giancoulas. The family wish to thank the wonderful staff of Georgian Bay General Hospital for excellent care and support they provided in this difficult time. Thank-you to Reinhart and Alexandra Weber for the kindness they have shown the family in tis time of sorrow and for the past 40 years. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of life was held at the Midland Cultural Centre on February 1st. Donna and the family would like to thank everyone. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 20, 2020