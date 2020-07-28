ANTHONY, Andrew F. "Steve" Steve Anthony, of Wasaga Beach, in his 68th year, passed away peacefully with family by his side at Campbell House Hospice on Friday, July 24, 2020. Devoted husband to Linda (Briggs) of 42 years. Loving father to Glenn and his wife Lisa and Kevin and his wife Anna. Proud Papa to Noah, Adrianah, Landon and Ethan. Fun loving uncle to many nieces and nephews, especially Tim, Rob, Lori, Ashlee and Michael. Steve is very grateful for all the extra help from his brother-in-law John and his favorite Sister-in-law Susan during this hard time. Steve worked for the T.T.C., but found his calling as a dedicated Assistant Business Agent, ATU Local 113 where he represented 3,500 maintenance employees. His love of sports led him to coach many hockey and baseball teams in Beeton, Ontario. An avid fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs and his beloved New York Yankees. Steve volunteered with the Ministerial Food Bank in Wasaga Beach, he also enjoyed his team sports of baseball and horseshoes, and he loved a good round of golf. All Steve's family and friends held a special space in his heart. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with words of remembrance at 3:30p.m. - Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road East. A private invitation based reception is to follow. Please note a maximum of 50 people will be permitted indoors at one time, with health measures in place, including physical distancing from those who are not from the same household or social circle. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House or the Hospital for Sick Children.