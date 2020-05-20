Passed away on Friday May 15, 2020 after a courageous and protracted battle with congenital heart disease. He was 77 years old. He was the beloved husband of Keiren "Kerry" Famiglietti and devoted father of Ben Famiglietti (Jennifer Besser), Paul Famiglietti (Dr. Jennifer Anderson) and Peter Famiglietti (Kelly). He was the loving grandfather of Jack, Kate, Primo, Oliver, Henry and Roman. He was the only son of the late Ben Famiglietti and the late Mary Albani. Andrew graduated from St. Michael's College School in Toronto, and he earned his BA from St. Patrick's College at the University of Ottawa. He immediately began what would become a 33-year career teaching in the Faculty of Mathematics at Toronto's Brebeuf College School, Barrie North Collegiate and Eastview Secondary School. Throughout his tenure Andrew was admired by students and colleagues alike for his extraordinary dedication, engagement and wit. After his retirement he continued teaching part-time as a tutor and instructor at Barrie's Georgian College. He treasured his time with his family and loved being Papa to his six grandchildren. His presence in their lives was deeply felt and he made frequent visits to spend time with them, whether they lived in New York City, Southern California or across the street in Barrie. Andrew was an accomplished woodworker and so many examples of his craftsmanship sit in the homes of friends and loved ones. Andrew achieved his childhood dream of earning his single engine pilot's license and he logged hundreds of hours in the air. He took special delight in showing his family and friends the world from the sky. As a husband, father, grandfather, uncle, father-in-law, neighbor and friend he was always reliable, authentic and grounded. It was from this dependable foundation that others were able soar. Due to the circumstances arising from COVID19 the family is not able to gather for an in-person service, instead the Funeral Service will be streamed live at 11 o'clock Friday, May 22, 2020 through the following link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv01OP9TCdLAKuSOVIZupmQ The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences at: adamsfuneralhome.ca. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Critical Care ICU at Southlake Hospital in Newmarket, Ontario.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 20, 2020.