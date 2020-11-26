Andrew Lee passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer on November 18, 2020 at the age of 78. Loving husband of 54 years to Philomena (nee Cooke). Loved father of Roxanne (Ron) and Donny. Cherished poppy of Ivy, Antonio and Nick. Born on January 31, 1942 in Buchans Newfoundland to Mary (nee Everard) and George Lee, Andrew grew up in Petty Harbor with his 10 beloved siblings Lorraine (Larry), Patricia (Mike), Maude (Jack), Angela (Gil), Mike (Lorraine), Gordon (Dianne), Clara (Cal), Sam (Madelaine), Billy (Angela) and Betty (predeceased). He worked at Warner Lambert, Adams Brands in Scarborough as a stationary engineer for 40+ years before retiring to Washago. Andrew found many friends over cold drinks as his warm personality and sharp wit made him the life of any party. I'm sure he's dancing a good jig cradling his spiced rum and looking down at us. Andrew's sense of humour and love of family and friends will be greatly missed by all who knew him. If you knew him, you loved him. Andy's family would like to thank all the friends who have reached out to lend a hand or offer condolences. Visitation and service took place at Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595 on Tuesday November 24, and Wednesday November 25, 2020. The service is available to watch online on the Carson Funeral Home You Tube Chanel. If desired donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
and are greatly appreciated. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com