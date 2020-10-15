1/1
Andrew Mark SPARKES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew Mark Sparkes, son of Robert and Lei-Lanie (Irwin) Sparkes, born in Toronto Ontario August 18, 1961 passed away peacefully at home in Orillia from Pancrea- tic cancer on September 26, 2020 in his 59th year. Andrew is survived by his wife Angela of 28 years and their daughter Hannah. He leaves behind his brother David and sister-in-law Cherri, nieces Serena and Lara Rae (Lukas), mother-in-law Phyllis, sister-in-law Joyce and niece Jennifer plus many aunts and uncles. Andrew was an avid writer with a remarkable sense of humour. His presence and poems will be missed by his many friends. Cremation has taken place and a memorial will take place later due to Covid-19. I'm going away Just for a while I won't be far Give me a smile. Please keep smiling when you do A part of me Smiles with you My love, my hopes To you I've passed A parting gift I pray will last When we're reunited I promise then We'll never ever be parted again Until that time Do not cry God be with you, now Good bye! Amen!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved