Andrew Mark Sparkes, son of Robert and Lei-Lanie (Irwin) Sparkes, born in Toronto Ontario August 18, 1961 passed away peacefully at home in Orillia from Pancrea- tic cancer on September 26, 2020 in his 59th year. Andrew is survived by his wife Angela of 28 years and their daughter Hannah. He leaves behind his brother David and sister-in-law Cherri, nieces Serena and Lara Rae (Lukas), mother-in-law Phyllis, sister-in-law Joyce and niece Jennifer plus many aunts and uncles. Andrew was an avid writer with a remarkable sense of humour. His presence and poems will be missed by his many friends. Cremation has taken place and a memorial will take place later due to Covid-19. I'm going away Just for a while I won't be far Give me a smile. Please keep smiling when you do A part of me Smiles with you My love, my hopes To you I've passed A parting gift I pray will last When we're reunited I promise then We'll never ever be parted again Until that time Do not cry God be with you, now Good bye! Amen!



