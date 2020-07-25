1/1
Reverend Andrew TURNBULL
Andy passed peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie, in his 78th year, with family at his side. July 22nd will always hold a special place in the heart of his wife, Sylvia Anne (nee Rattle), as this was their 48th wedding anniversary. Loving father of Heather Turnbull and husband Gus Hill of Cambridge, Michael Turnbull and wife Kara of Woodstock, and James Turnbull of Moonstone. Proud grandpa of Daniel and Gibson Hill, and Dylan, Ashton and Cierra Turnbull, who fully appreciated his quirky humour and love of puns. John Andrew Renouff Turnbull was born on October 20, 1942 to Dr. Ross and Ethel Turnbull of Barrie. The eldest of their four children, he leaves behind siblings Sue and Paul Knicley of Barrie, Bruce Turnbull of Auburn, David and Elizabeth Turnbull of Milton. Dear brother-in-law and friend of Gloria and Don Becker of Ajax, Sam and Diane Rattle of Oro, Sally and Barry Kawecki of Oro. Fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Rev. Andy Turnbull attended Knox College in Toronto and had a longstanding association with the Presbyterian Church. He served many parishes including Guthrie, Oro Central, and Oro Station, Bradford, Orillia (St. Andrew's), Fort Frances, Embro and Harrington, Hillsdale and Craighurst, and retired to Moonstone. Andy's career journey also included work with the disabled and he had fond memories of his time with ARC Industries. A longtime lover of classical music, Andy enjoyed singing bass with the St. Andrew's Choir in his retirement and always kept practices interesting with his lively sense of humour. In light of Covid restrictions, cremation has taken place and the memorial service will be held a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the charity of your choice would be gratefully appreciated and can be made through the Mundell Funeral Home, Orillia (705) 325-2231.


Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
