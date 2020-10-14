Passed on peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 4, 2020 in his 87th year. He is survived by his loving wife Mavis du Toit (nee Pedde). Loving father of three sons Andre, Doron and Cordell (Bronwyn) du Toit and his three cherished granddaughters Sophia, Hannah and Rachel du Toit who will greatly miss their "Oupa". Lovingly remembered by his step-daughter and step-granddaughter Linda and Malena Higgins. Many knew him as a kind and generous man who was quick to give and to help. We will see you again one day dear Andries. A Celebration of Life and Interment will take place in the spring. Messages of condolence welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 14, 2020.