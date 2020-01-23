|
|
It's with great sorrow we announce the passing of our mother peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Soldier's Memorial Hospital, Orillia in her 93rd year. Loving wife of the late Gaetano Fabiano. Cherished mother of Tony Fabiano and Maria Torchia (Francesco predeceased) from Orillia. Grandmother to Marlena Trikoupis (Nick) and great-grandmother to Jonathan, Michael and Nicholas, all from Ancaster. Loving daughter of the late Francesco and Teresa Beltrano. Predeceased by her brothers Vincenzo (Teresina) of Argentina, Carmine of Italy, Santo (Maria) of Orillia and Luigi of Italy. Survived by her sisters-in-law Saveria and Angela Beltrano, both of Italy and Vincenza and Rosa Fabiano both of Orillia. Angela will be fondly remembered by the entire Fabiano family and many nieces and nephews of the Beltrano family. Visitation was held at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N Orillia., on Sunday, January 12th and a Mass of Christian Burial was held at Guardian Angels Church on Monday, January 13, 2020. Interment: St Michael's Catholic Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Orillia or Guardian Angels Church would be gratefully appreciated. Messages of condolence welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 23, 2020