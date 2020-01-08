|
Passed away peacefully with her family be her side on Sunday January 5, 2020 at Hillcrest Village at the age of 94. Loving wife of Mario, mother of Frank (Barb), Dan (the late Christeen), Gerry (Lauri-Anne). Cherished Grandmother of Alycia (Alan), Shantelle, Dustin, Jessica (Brandon), Anissa (Foster), Kyla, Katie. Great grandma to Asher, Ayden, Adalyn. Loving sister to Tony (Nucci) Blotti. Angelina will be missed by her daughter in-law Ruth also by many extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street, Midland (705) 526-6551. Memorial donations to GBGH Cancer Support Centre would be appreciated by the family if desired Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com A Memorial Tree will be planted by the J. H. Lynn Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes.