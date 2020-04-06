|
|
Born March 23, 1922, in Barrhead, Scotland, died March 31, 2020, at Georgian Bay General Hospital. He grew up in Giffnock, Scotland. The only son of Captain Duncan Robertson and businesswoman Elizabeth Allan, he had four sisters: Cathie, Betty, Mary and Anda. All predeceased him. Angus was a veteran of World War 2 as a member of the Royal Engineers of Scotland. Angus met his wife, Mary McKillop, on a ship in the port of Mombasa while both were returning from long stays in southern Africa. They married October 12, 1953, in St. Thomas and lived there until 1957, when they moved to Port Credit. When he married Elsie Bowman in 1981, he moved to Etobicoke. Angus came to Penetanguishene in 2008 to be close to his beloved Sunrise II moored at Dutchman's Cove Marina, where he enjoyed sailing, painting and writing. His friend Steve Cruise introduced him to kayaking and invited him to share his love of song with his band. Each fall Angus opened his house as the Isle of Skye Gallery. Writing his autobiography and his travels to the four corners of the globe led him to the Askennonia Writers Group to give account of his adventures. Over the years, Angus was involved in the community as a scout, church elder, Group Member of the CSA and much more. Dad (Grampie or Papa Robertson to many) lived a wonderful, full, exciting life. He was a witty man and an inspiration to his family, friends and all who crossed his path. Widowed twice, by Mary McKillop (1974) and Elsie Bowman (2020), Angus leaves his children—Duncan, Nancy Gilberg, Catherine Gillard, Mary "Sandy" Poirier and Anne Robertson—11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Celebrations of Angus's life will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Doctors Without Borders | Médecins sans frontières or another would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 6, 2020