Sheryl Darlene (Angus) Kells
Of St. Thomas passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 64. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Ron and remembered with love and forever cherished by her son Jason (Julianne) and grandchildren Joshua and Jessica. They will all miss "Gramma". Sheryl was a highly skilled seamstress and knitter and could crochet like nobody else. She loved holidays, especially Christmas and their many years at "Donna's cottage". In honouring Sheryl's wishes cremation will take place and a private family service will be held. A very special thanks to Care Partners for the excellent care and compassion, especially to Jen and Ryan and the support of Dr. Zajac. Remembrances would be appreciated to the Canadian Cancer Society or charity of choice. Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin St., St. Thomas entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 27, 2020.
