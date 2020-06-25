With heavy hearts and many tears, we say goodbye to our loving Mom, Anita Deschambault (nee Picotte) who passed away peacefully at home with her four daughters by her side on Wednesday June 17, 2020 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Marcel Deschambault, Mother of Marie Edwards (Kevin), Susan Smolin (Ed), Rita Deschambault (Don), and Nancy Grainger (Glenn). Memere of Christine (David), Trevor (Niki), Derek (Tara), Melissa (Travis), Mandy (Justin), Rachel (Justin), Samantha (Braden) and Tyler. Great-memere of Mackayla, Madison, Grayden, Quinn, Keegan, Evie, Makenna, Hudson, and Zoe. Dear Sister of Betty Galloway and pre-deceased by Angele Wright, Marie Vallee, Irene Renton, Theresa Gignac, Albert Picotte and Philippe Picotte. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends .We will love you to Eternity. A private visitation was held at the Penetanguishene Funeral Home followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Ann's Church. Interment St. Ann's Cemetery. If desired, donations to Georgian Bay General Hospital Foundation, Midland would be greatly appreciated.



