Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Moreau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Dolores Moreau

Add a Memory
Anita Dolores Moreau Obituary
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Anita Dolores Moreau (nee Dupuis) on December 20, 2019 at Hillcrest Village, Midland, ON, at the age of 86. The beloved partner of Edgar A. (Bay) Moreau, married since September 1, 1952. She was the cherished mother of Michael (Karen Irene), Karen Patricia, Mary Lynn Brais (Ian Spice), John David (Ronald Morgan) and Christopher Matthew (Kim), grandmother of Lindsay, Eric, Craig, Keirsten, Jarrett, Tori, Matthew, Mellissa, Malinda, and great-grandmother of Ian, Cameron, Alex and Pyper. Predeceased by her brothers Armand and Dennis Dupuis, she will be sadly missed by her surviving siblings Beatrice Toole, Martial Dupuis, and Patricia Maurice, and fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will take place on January 17, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church in Penetanguishene, ON, with a reception to follow (same location). Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers please donate to Alzheimer Society of Ontario at www.alzheimer.ca/en/on Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -