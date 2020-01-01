|
|
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Anita Dolores Moreau (nee Dupuis) on December 20, 2019 at Hillcrest Village, Midland, ON, at the age of 86. The beloved partner of Edgar A. (Bay) Moreau, married since September 1, 1952. She was the cherished mother of Michael (Karen Irene), Karen Patricia, Mary Lynn Brais (Ian Spice), John David (Ronald Morgan) and Christopher Matthew (Kim), grandmother of Lindsay, Eric, Craig, Keirsten, Jarrett, Tori, Matthew, Mellissa, Malinda, and great-grandmother of Ian, Cameron, Alex and Pyper. Predeceased by her brothers Armand and Dennis Dupuis, she will be sadly missed by her surviving siblings Beatrice Toole, Martial Dupuis, and Patricia Maurice, and fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will take place on January 17, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church in Penetanguishene, ON, with a reception to follow (same location). Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers please donate to Alzheimer Society of Ontario at www.alzheimer.ca/en/on Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca