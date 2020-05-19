Anita Joyce (Veysey) ANDERSON
Passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved wife of the late Bob Anderson. Cherished daughter of Marion Veysey and the late Donald. Dear mother of Carrie-Jo Mosley-Johnstone (Jesse). Loving grandmother of Jacklyn Lauzon (Stefan), Annastasia Hankin and Thomas Stoll. Great-grandmother of Nicholas, Orion, Emilia and Odin. Sister of Wanda Nadrofsky (Tony), Albert Veysey (Kim), Bill Veysey, Juanita Garrity (Pat), Carmen Veysey (Tim) and the late Debbie and Donnie Veysey. Cherished companion of Wayne King. A celebration of Anita's life will be held a later date. If desired, memorial donations to Sick Kids Foundation or Penetang Legion would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca

