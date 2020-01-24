|
Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Manor on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in her 82nd year. Beloved wife of the late Gabriel "Gabe" Laurin. Loving mother of Denise Lalonde (Don), Suzanne Stewart (Bob) and Michael Laurin (Terri). Grandmother of Kris, Ashley (Paul), Samantha (Riley), Vanessa and Kyle (Katherine). Sister of Anne Marchand (Cyrille), Jackie Murday (late Bob), Doris Forget (late Peter), Patsy Tereszchuk (Wally), Brenda Bazinet, Don Bazinet (Irene) and predeceased by Donna Bazinet. She will be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation was held at the Penetanguishene Funeral Home on Friday, January 24th from 7-9 p.m. A memorial mass was celebrated at St. Ann's Church on Saturday, January 25th at 10 a.m. If desired, donations to Hospice Huronia would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 24, 2020