We wish to thank friends and family for their expressions of sympathy during the recent loss of our Mother Anita (Bazinet) Laurin. Your messages, cards, flowers, visits, food and donations to Hospice Huronia were greatly appreciated. To the staff of the Penetanguishene Funeral Home thank you for your compassion and guidance during a sad and difficult time. We would also wish to thank again the staff at Georgian Village Residences and Georgian Manor for the wonderful care given to Mom these past couple of years. - Denise Lalonde, Sue Stewart and Michael Laurin
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 13, 2020