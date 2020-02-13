Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penetanguishene Funeral Home
155 Main St
Penetanguishene, ON L9M 1L7
(705) 549-3155
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Laurin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita (Bazinet) Laurin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita (Bazinet) Laurin Obituary
We wish to thank friends and family for their expressions of sympathy during the recent loss of our Mother Anita (Bazinet) Laurin. Your messages, cards, flowers, visits, food and donations to Hospice Huronia were greatly appreciated. To the staff of the Penetanguishene Funeral Home thank you for your compassion and guidance during a sad and difficult time. We would also wish to thank again the staff at Georgian Village Residences and Georgian Manor for the wonderful care given to Mom these past couple of years. - Denise Lalonde, Sue Stewart and Michael Laurin
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -