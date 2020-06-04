Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in her 88th year. She will be reunited with her late husband Lionel Mayer. Loving mother of Richard Mayer (Sharon), Billy Mayer (Debbie), Vivian Johanis (Paul and the late Eugene), Paul Mayer (Linda), Linda Marshall (Scott) and Shirley Vassair (Chris). Memere of Tyler (Lauren), Robbie (Natalie), the late Tracy, Janet, Jason (Lucy), John (Elyse), Jennifer, Nicholas (Christina), James (Megan), Eric (Amy), Mandy (Alex), Jacklyn (Taylor), Chris, Lacey (Mike) and Adam (Caitlin). She will be sadly missed by her 24 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Sister of Velma, Melvina, Irene, Leona, Jean, Jerry and predeceased by Louis (survived by Bonnie) and Raymond. Will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation was held at the Penetanguishene Funeral Home on Friday May 29th. A graveside service was held on Saturday May 30th at St. Ann's Cemetery. If desired, donations to the Georgian Manor would be greatly appreciated. The family would like to thank Dr. Gaffney, Dr. Tahir, and her nurses Maggie Gordon and Nicole White for their care and compassion during moms stay at GBGH.



