Passed away suddenly on Monday, July 27, 2020 in her 82nd year. Loving wife of the late Jurrinus (Jerry). Dear mother of Edward and his wife Kathy of Barrie and Annette Hines and her husband Jeff of Barrie. Loving grandmother of Kevin, Amanda (Kyle), Nicole (Brody), Amber (Adam), John, Emily, Cailey and great-grandmother of Chloe, Byanca and Owen. Dear sister of Clara Schreuder (Paul) of Barrie and Betty Riemersma (Jerry) of Stroud. Due to COVID-19 a private family service was held at the Barrie First Christian Reformed Church. Interment Barrie Union Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or to the Canadian Cancer Society
through the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 152 Bradford Street in Barrie. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca