1/1
Anja (Ann) JAGT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anja's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away suddenly on Monday, July 27, 2020 in her 82nd year. Loving wife of the late Jurrinus (Jerry). Dear mother of Edward and his wife Kathy of Barrie and Annette Hines and her husband Jeff of Barrie. Loving grandmother of Kevin, Amanda (Kyle), Nicole (Brody), Amber (Adam), John, Emily, Cailey and great-grandmother of Chloe, Byanca and Owen. Dear sister of Clara Schreuder (Paul) of Barrie and Betty Riemersma (Jerry) of Stroud. Due to COVID-19 a private family service was held at the Barrie First Christian Reformed Church. Interment Barrie Union Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or to the Canadian Cancer Society through the JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE, 152 Bradford Street in Barrie. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
JENNETT FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTRE
152 Bradford Street
Barrie, ON L4N 3B5
(705) 722-6656
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved