Ann COWDERY
Age 71, passed away July 22, 2020 peacefully at Tiffin House Retirement Residence in Midland, Ontario. Ann was predeceased by her husband, Wayne Cowdery. She loved her family and is survived by her sons, Dave (Louise) Sibley of Barrie and Dan (Allison) Sibley of Windsor. Beloved grandmother of Aaron, Gillian, Jade and Kapri. Cherished sister to Karen (Bruce) Davis of Ajax. Cremation will take place by LeClair Cremation Centre in Midland. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to CLH Developmental Support Services Foundation. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Condolences can be sent to Dave Sibley, 21 Grouse Glen, Barrie, Ontario, L4N 7Z5

Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
