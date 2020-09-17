At Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, On. Ann Small (nee Casserly) beloved wife of the late T.J. Small (1986). Loving mother of Barbara Taylor (David), Brian Small both of Oshawa and predeceased by her son's Doug (2007) and Ken (2014). Fondly remembered nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survived by her sister Joan Morrison of Etobicoke. Predeceased by her parents Edna and Ambrose Casserly and siblings Vince, Mary, Agnes, Ray, Monica, Norman, Frankie and Rita. Ann and T.J. farmed on a Century property for many years on the 5th Conc. of Adjala Twsp. She also enjoyed a successful real estate career as well. A private family interment service will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Cemetery, Alliston. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston, 705-435-3535.