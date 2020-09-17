1/1
Ann Elizabeth Small
1924-02-22 - 2020-09-14
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, On. Ann Small (nee Casserly) beloved wife of the late T.J. Small (1986). Loving mother of Barbara Taylor (David), Brian Small both of Oshawa and predeceased by her son's Doug (2007) and Ken (2014). Fondly remembered nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survived by her sister Joan Morrison of Etobicoke. Predeceased by her parents Edna and Ambrose Casserly and siblings Vince, Mary, Agnes, Ray, Monica, Norman, Frankie and Rita. Ann and T.J. farmed on a Century property for many years on the 5th Conc. of Adjala Twsp. She also enjoyed a successful real estate career as well. A private family interment service will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Cemetery, Alliston. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston, 705-435-3535.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved