1/1
Ann (Gauert) Festing-Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passing on Thursday July 16, 2020 at Hospice Huronia-Tomkins House, in her 92nd year. Ann passed exactly three months after her husband, Patrick to whom she was married for 66 years. Ann and Patrick met in Germany while Patrick was stationed there with the British Artillery and came to Canada in 1954 to raise a family. Ann had a passion to cook and loved to take care of her children and grandchildren. She had a career as a purchasing agent for a Steel Company in Burlington, ON. Ann leaves behind her three children; Michael (Christine), Patrick, Anne (Hugh) Gibson as well as her four grandchildren, Jack (Haleigh), Reed, Laura and Andrew. Predeceased by her parents Ernst and Lisa and loving sister to the late Alfried, she also leaves behind her siblings; Elizabeth, Gisela, Käthe and Joachim. A private service, is to be held at a later date. Memorial donations are appreciated for Hospice Huronia-Tomkins House, 948 Fuller Ave, Penetanguishene ON, L9M 1G7, who's staff and care were simply amazing. Messages of condolence can be left at: leclaircremationcentre.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeClair Cremation Centre
565 King Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N6
(705) 527-8955
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LeClair Cremation Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved