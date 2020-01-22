Home

Ann-Marie (Walters) RUTHERFORD

Ann-Marie (Walters) RUTHERFORD Obituary
Passed away suddenly at Collingwood General and Marine Hospital on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 82. Loving wife of Eugene (Rusty) Rutherford. Cherished mother of Wendy (Lloyd) Bristow, Scott Rutherford, and Marc (Angelina) Rutherford. Adored Granny to Kylee, Thomas, Katelyn, Max and Gabe and great granny to Kya, Brody and Colin. Dear sister of Noreen Brown, Myrna Linington and the late Marg Sproule. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and by her cocker spaniel companion, Bella. Friends will be received at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME (445 St. Vincent Street, Barrie) on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 12 p.m. until time of Funeral Service in the Chapel at 1 o'clock p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Barrie OSPCA would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 22, 2020
