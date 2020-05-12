Passed away at peacefully at home on Friday May 8th at the age of 61 after an inspiring battle with Multiple Myeloma. A very proud mother of Matthew, Allison and Jordan and mother in law to Victoria. Loving and energetic Nanna to Quinn and Emmitt. Beloved daughter of Frank and the late Margaret (1990). Big sister to Margaret and Cathryn. Ann's compassion and kindness for others will never been forgotten. Her love for spiritual healing and her yoga community has inspired many people from all over the world. Ann was passionate about helping others discover their potential and had a presence about her that drew people in. Annanda Healing Place was her sanctuary that she loved to share with her local community. Ann was incredibly proud of her children and spoke highly about them to everyone she knew. She loved being outdoors and exploring trails on her bicycle. Her sense of adventure and curiosity, paired with her love for her home in the woods, truly reflected who she was. Instead of being in one place, she is now everywhere. The family would like to whole heartedly thank the palliative care nurses at Bayshore Homecare Solutions. As well as her family Doctor, Dr. Michael Lewin. Ann wanted to stay at home during her battle, and the doctors and nurses made that possible. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Huronia would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 12, 2020.