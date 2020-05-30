Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at The Villa Care Centre, Midland, Ontario at the age of 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Russell Vaillancourt. Loving mother of Kim Vaillancourt (David) and Sharon Harbottle (Paul). Loving grandmother of Matthew and Jennifer Fournier, and Christopher Harbottle (Sharon). She will be missed. Interment at St. Ann's Cemetery at a later date. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 30, 2020.