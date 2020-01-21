Home

Peacefully at the Leacock Care Centre, Orillia, on Thursday, January 16, 2020, in her 89th year. Predeceased by her parents Wilbert and Gertrude Ward. Beloved wife of the late Harry Stanley Burton. Loving mother of Barbara of Orillia, David (Susan) of Newcastle, Phyllis (predeceased), Judy of Orillia, Robert (Bonnie) of New Liskeard. Fondly remembered by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and their families. Survived by sisters Sandra and Margaret. Predeceased by sisters Lenora, Verna and by brothers Wes and David. Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, Memorial Donations to the would be gratefully appreciated and may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia. Messages of condolence are welcome at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 21, 2020
