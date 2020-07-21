1/1
Anna Reubina Reid
"I loved, and that was a reward in itself." It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Anna Reid at home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the age of 57. Loving mum of Emma Reid. Cherished daughter of Frank and the late Reubina Reid. Dear sister of Virginia Reid. Remembered for her unwavering strength and determination, boundless humour, and an endless love of her family. An incredible and selfless mum, who will always have an unbreakable bond with her little miracle, Emma. Anna will forever be loved and so deeply missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
445 St. Vincent Street
Barrie, ON L4M 6T5
(705) 728-4344
