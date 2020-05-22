Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday May 11, 2020 at Hillcrest Village Care Centre at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late John (George) Baker. Loving mother of Patricia (Michael) Ashwood, and Fran Findlay. Cherished Grandma of David Ashwood, Robert Ashwood, James Findlay, Jessica Findlay and great Grandma of Declan, Myla, Jacob, Isabella and George. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Hillcrest Village for all the love and amazing care they gave to mom during her stay there. Cremation has taken place a Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street Midland Ontario L4R 3N9 (705)526-6551. Memorial donation to Hillcrest Village Residence Council would be appreciated by the family if desired.