Annabella (Bunty) BAKER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annabella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday May 11, 2020 at Hillcrest Village Care Centre at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late John (George) Baker. Loving mother of Patricia (Michael) Ashwood, and Fran Findlay. Cherished Grandma of David Ashwood, Robert Ashwood, James Findlay, Jessica Findlay and great Grandma of Declan, Myla, Jacob, Isabella and George. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Hillcrest Village for all the love and amazing care they gave to mom during her stay there. Cremation has taken place a Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Carson Funeral Homes - JH Lynn Chapel, 290 First Street Midland Ontario L4R 3N9 (705)526-6551. Memorial donation to Hillcrest Village Residence Council would be appreciated by the family if desired.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson Funeral Homes J.H. Lynn Chapel
290 First Street
Midland, ON L4R 3N9
(705) 526-6551
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved