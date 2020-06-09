It is with great sadness the family of Annabelle Garrett announces her passing while surrounded by her loving family at the Georgian Bay General Hospital on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the age of 75. Beloved wife for 55 years to Bryan. Cherished mother of Todd, Scott (Susan), Kristine (Brent) and Ryan (Leslie). Loving grandmother of Lauren, Carter and Ben, Janna and Adam, Lauren, Brianna, Emily and Drew. Sister of Lawrence Todd. Predeceased by parents Lewis and Amy Todd, and sister Darlene and her husband Jack. Annabelle will be sadly missed by the Garrett family, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to Community Living Huronia would be appreciated. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 9, 2020.