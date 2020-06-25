Anne (nee Marchand) GILBERT
1927-10-25 - 2020-06-17
Anne passed away peacefully at Hillcrest Care Centre at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Bruce, and her siblings: Francis, Edmund, Viola, Edgar, Joanne and Dolores. Anne will be lovingly remembered by her children: Dolores, Steve (Marlene) and Cyndy, and her younger brother Henry. She will also be missed by her grandchildren: Marcia, James, Kimberly, Ashley and their partners, and her great granddaughter, Rylee. A private family service was held Friday, June 19th. The family would like to thank all of her caregivers throughout her final years, and particularly, the staff at Hillcrest for their outstanding care and compassion. If desired, donations may be made to the charity of your choice or the Midland Legion Br.80. Arrangements entrusted to the Nicholls Funeral Home, Midland and online condolences may be made at www.nichollsfuneral.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 25, 2020.
