1/1
Anne K. CAMPBELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at Hospice Simcoe, Barrie on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Harvey Campbell of Barrie and the late Richard Kennedy (February 1986). Loving mother of Thomas Kennedy (Jane) of Texas and the late Ted Kennedy (September 2019). Loving grandmother of Raquel, Andrew and Lindsey. Dear sister of Ruth (Gerard) of Barrie. Will be fondly remembered by her extended family the Kennedy's and the Campbell's and her many relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brother Harry Wolfraim and by her sister Helen Harris. Anne's passion for music was always shown through her love of volunteering her time to play music for area nursing homes and community groups as well being involved in many choirs over the years. Because of regulations due to COVID-19, a private funeral service for the immediate family was held at the Coldwater Funeral Home, Coldwater on Saturday, November 14th at 11am. Interment Princeton Cemetery, Princeton. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Anne may be made to Hospice Simcoe, Barrie and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705) 686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coldwater Funeral Home
22 Sturgeon Bay Road
Coldwater, ON L0K 1E0
(705) 686-3344
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved