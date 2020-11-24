Passed away peacefully at Hospice Simcoe, Barrie on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Harvey Campbell of Barrie and the late Richard Kennedy (February 1986). Loving mother of Thomas Kennedy (Jane) of Texas and the late Ted Kennedy (September 2019). Loving grandmother of Raquel, Andrew and Lindsey. Dear sister of Ruth (Gerard) of Barrie. Will be fondly remembered by her extended family the Kennedy's and the Campbell's and her many relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brother Harry Wolfraim and by her sister Helen Harris. Anne's passion for music was always shown through her love of volunteering her time to play music for area nursing homes and community groups as well being involved in many choirs over the years. Because of regulations due to COVID-19, a private funeral service for the immediate family was held at the Coldwater Funeral Home, Coldwater on Saturday, November 14th at 11am. Interment Princeton Cemetery, Princeton. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Anne may be made to Hospice Simcoe, Barrie and may be made through the COLDWATER FUNERAL HOME, Coldwater (705) 686-3344). Friends are invited to send condolences to the family at www.coldwaterfuneralhome.com