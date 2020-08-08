1/1
Anne Leslie COLTER
Passed peacefully at home in Oro-Medonte on Friday, July 30, 2020 in her 76th year. Anne, predeceased by her parents Allan and Barbara, will be sadly missed by her close friends Blair and Kim Stephens and all the support staff and friends at O'Brien House. Anne was full of life, she had an incredible sense of humour and loved to sing. Friends will be received at the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 11 o'clock at St. Andrews St. James Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
