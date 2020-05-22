Passed away peacefully at the Leacock Care Centre, Orillia on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in her 84th year. Anne was born in St. John's, Newfoundland to the late Myles and Pauline Bragg. Loving mother of Myles, the late Darcy, the late Mark and daughter Kim. Dear sister of Pauline Grenning (the late Frank), Nellie Watts (the late Bill), Eemelene Zecha (the late David), the late Gerry (the late Ellen), and Rosslyn Stickley (Mike). Anne will be missed and lovingly remembered by her family and friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Leacock Care Centre through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street Orillia, ON L3V 1L1, (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 22, 2020.