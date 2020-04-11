|
Passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie, ON, on Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 at the age of 84. Annie, beloved wife of the late Alvohn (2012). Loving mother of Ralph (Debbie) of Barrie, Roy (Judy) of Toronto, Velma (Gary) Johnson of Minden, Oral (Debbie) of Shelburne and Jim (Debbie) of Brampton. Cherished Nanny of 12 & Great-Nanny of 10. Dear sister of 6. Annie grew up with a keen sense of duty to her friends, and especially her family, and a very strong work ethic that stayed with her throughout her life. She loved to knit and will be especially missed for the many dishcloths that she knit and gave at Christmas time to friends and loved ones. A private family service will be held. Interment at the Thornton Union Cemetery. If desired donations may be made to the Minden Food Bank. Words of comfort may be expressed through www.innisfilfuneralhome.ca.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 11, 2020