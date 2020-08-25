Passed peacefully in the arms of his wife at the Georgian Manor, Penetanguishene on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the age of 79. Loving and devoted husband of Patricia Taylor. Proud father of Angela (Derek) Fox, Christine (Fred) Yeo and Roy (Kim) Taylor. Extremely proud Poppy of Darryl, Jessica, Aimee, Trey, Jordan, Emma and Jayden and Great Poppy of Bella, Tony, Charlotte, Korie and Bryan. Dear brother of Terry (Carol), Ed (Lynn), Rick (Maryann), Val (Ralph) and Jim (Sandy). Predeceased by siblings Pat, Madeline and Gerry. Will be missed by his brother-in-law Doug and many nieces and nephews. Tony was involved in Junior Hockey and Lacrosse, he was a social animal, loved singing, an Avid Golfer, he worked at Horseshoe Valley on the greens, he played on dart teams and was an avid bowler. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the family have decided to hold a celebration of Tony's life at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family and will be accepted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com