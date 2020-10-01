1/1
April Anne WHITHAM-MAGILL
Peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in her 68th year, April Whitham-Magill beloved wife and soulmate of Dave Magill. Predeceased by her parents, Douglas and Beryl Whitham. Loving sister of Christine (Dennis) Clarke, Colleen Whitham (Len Dembicki), Mark Whitham (Doreen Hubble). Dear sister-in-law of Ken Magill (Susan Meneer), Kathleen (Murray) Gibson, Bill (Chris) Magill, Peter (Darlene) Magill, Shirley Magill (Ian Anderson) and the late Eleanor Magill. Auntie April to Adam (Sonya) Demunnik, Eric Demunnik and 26 nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the Victorian Order of Nurses, the PSWs and the Hospice of Windsor -Essex for their loving care. A private family service will be held at the McCLEISTER FUNERAL HOME, 495 Park Road North, Brantford on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Cremation will follow. If wished, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Victorian Order of Nurses gratefully appreciated. Memories, condolences will be received by the family at www.mccleisterfuneralhome.ca McCleister (519) 758-1553

Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 1, 2020.
