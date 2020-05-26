April 1, 1973 - May 20, 2020 Suddenly passed at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the age of 47 years. Predeceased by her parents Raymond and Mary (nee Patrick). Beloved wife of James Dias. Devoted mother of Steven. Dear sister of Michael, Peter and Wayne. Will be missed by best friends Nathalie, Rachelle, Tracy, extended family and friends. In keeping with April's wishes, cremation has taken place. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. Donations in April's memory may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 26, 2020.