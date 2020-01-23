|
|
Passed away peacefully at Guelph General Hospital on Monday, January 20, 2020 in his 86th year. Loving husband of the late Joyce and the late Anne. Cherished father of Terry (Tammy-Lynn), Shelley England and the late Christine. Proud papa of Joe, Nicole, Olivia and Dawson and great-grandfather of Ivy Jo. Stepfather of Jeff (Patricia), Christine and the late Donna. Grandfather of Samantha, Mercedes, Dallas, Tyler and Connor and great-grandfather of Carter, Aliyah and Asia. Dear brother of Richard, Bruce and Marg. Predeceased by his sister Lila and brothers Thomas, Bill and Davis. Friends and family will be received at the Jack & Thompson Funeral Home, Shelburne on Friday from 12-2 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Spring interment at Mansfield Cemetery. If desired, donations to Mansfield Cemetery would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.jackandthompsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 23, 2020