Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Archie Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Archie James Carroll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Archie James Carroll Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Guelph General Hospital on Monday, January 20, 2020 in his 86th year. Loving husband of the late Joyce and the late Anne. Cherished father of Terry (Tammy-Lynn), Shelley England and the late Christine. Proud papa of Joe, Nicole, Olivia and Dawson and great-grandfather of Ivy Jo. Stepfather of Jeff (Patricia), Christine and the late Donna. Grandfather of Samantha, Mercedes, Dallas, Tyler and Connor and great-grandfather of Carter, Aliyah and Asia. Dear brother of Richard, Bruce and Marg. Predeceased by his sister Lila and brothers Thomas, Bill and Davis. Friends and family will be received at the Jack & Thompson Funeral Home, Shelburne on Friday from 12-2 p.m. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Spring interment at Mansfield Cemetery. If desired, donations to Mansfield Cemetery would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.jackandthompsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Archie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -