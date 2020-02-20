|
|
Passed away at Brampton Civic Hospital on Monday, February 17, 2020. Loved mother of Roger (Pam) and Denise (Steve). Loving grandma of Brayden, Shaylyn and Tom. Dear sister of George (Lyn), predeceased by Sharon (Bob), predeceased by Bruce, Gwendolyn (Mike) and Carl. Ardella will be remembered by nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Drury Funeral Centre, 519 Victoria St. E. Alliston on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. If so desired memorial donations to Good Shepherd Food Bank or the Salvation Army, would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 20, 2020