Peacefully passed on Monday, February 3rd, 2020 at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Martin (1979). Loving mother of Bill (Kathy), Peter (Heather), Mary Anne (Phil) and Irene (Peter). Proud grandmother of Deanna, Tina, Katelyn, Bryan, Chris, Amanda, Michelle and David. Great grandmother of Olivia, Clara, Jacob, Joshua, Owen, Harrison and George. Will be missed by many extended family members from Holland and Canada. Guests will be received at the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie on Monday, February 10th, 2020 from 12 - 1 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, 65 Amelia St., Barrie. Reception to follow inside the church hall. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation and are greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 13, 2020