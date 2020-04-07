|
Passed away peacefully at Oak Terrace Orillia on Monday, April 6, 2020 in her 85th year. Arlene Dale (nee Langstaff), beloved wife of the late Dennis Roger Dale. Loving mother of Roger Dale, Guy Dale (Lori), Debbie Dale (the late Ron Kingsbury), and the late Scott Dale. Loving "Momma" of Ryan, Jennifer (Dave), Stefanie (Harry), Kristine (Kevin) and loving "Nana" to Destini. Great grandmother of Mary Grace, Jackson, Preston, Treyten, Lohen and Lucy. Much loved and devoted sister of the late Donna Langstaff. Loving sister of Daleen Lovering (Don). A special thank you to the staff at Oak Terrace and Helping Hands for all their care and support. Past President of the Ladies Auxillary Branch 34 Royal Canadian Legion Orillia. Cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Branch 34 of the Royal Canadian Legion Orillia or the Orillia OSPCA through the Simcoe Funeral Home 38 James Street East Orillia. Messages of condolence are also welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 7, 2020