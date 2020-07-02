1/
Arlene Cecile McCULLOUGH
Peacefully at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Arlene (Rhodes), in her 77th year, beloved wife of the late Ted McCullough. Loving mother of Rick and his wife Irene and "Special Nana" to Teegan and Taylor. Dear sister of Anne and Al Scot, Murray, Brenda and Greg Esson and predeceased by Bob, Sandra, and Paul. Fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. As per Arlene's wishes, a family service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham, 905-936-3477. www.RodAbramsFuneralHome. com


Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
