Peacefully at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Arlene (Rhodes), in her 77th year, beloved wife of the late Ted McCullough. Loving mother of Rick and his wife Irene and "Special Nana" to Teegan and Taylor. Dear sister of Anne and Al Scot, Murray, Brenda and Greg Esson and predeceased by Bob, Sandra, and Paul. Fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. As per Arlene's wishes, a family service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home, Tottenham, 905-936-3477. www.RodAbramsFuneralHome. com