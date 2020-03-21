|
|
It is with deep sadness that the family of Arlene Ruth French announces her sudden passing on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Beloved wife of Harold French (predeceased) and mother of Randy (Cathy), Ron (Kay), Wendy (Gary), Susan (Kevin) and Carol (Vern predeceased). Loving grandmother of Keira, Joshua (Alexandra), Hannah, Jordan, Alexa, Emma, Lucas, Alisha, Nicole and special great-grandmother of Graham, Brooklyn and Emma. She will be forever missed by sisters-in-law Maureen Jennett and Helen French as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Arlene was predeceased by her parents Myrtle and James Jennett and siblings Virva, Robert and William. Arlene and Harold made lifelong memories with family and friends as part of "the diner's club". They spent many Saturday nights at the Orr Lake dance hall, and also enjoyed impromptu get-togethers at friends' homes to perform hilarious skits, play euchre and plan upcoming picnics. Arlene was very fortunate to stay in her home until this past year. Most days, mid-afternoon, she'd be in her "office" at Tim Horton's joined by many friends. On Sundays, Arlene attended St. Paul's United Church followed by lunch at mom's, her favourite restaurant, where Lou and Fanny treated her with special care and an occasional glass of brandy. A private family service will be held at Carson Funeral Homes - J. H. Lynn Chapel in Midland, ON. A Celebration of Arlene's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to St. Paul's United Church, Midland, ON or to a .
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 21, 2020